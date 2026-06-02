Provecho, a new spot known for its Venezuelan homemade food, opens in downtown DeKalb

Emmanuel González, owner of Provecho Home Made Food, Friday, May 22, 2026, at the restaurant. Provecho is a new Venezuelan homemade food restaurant that has recently opened at 131 East Lincoln Highway, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Provecho, a new spot in downtown DeKalb, is serving up homemade Venezuelan food that fuses ingredients and flavors for a unique experience its chef hopes patrons will enjoy.

It’s all in the name, after all, says owner Emmanuel Gonzalez.

The restaurant, 131 E. Lincoln Highway, has seen its share of improvements since it opened to the public in early May.

At Provecho, patrons are greeted by a counter along with two sections of indoor dining with plenty of seating. At about 2,000 square feet, the space is distinguished, in part, by a commercial glass garage door, creating the illusion of semi-outdoor dining in the restaurant.

“I try to keep it open because this is the only way that I think you can get another experience in the restaurant,” Gonzalez said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Emmanuel González, owner of Provecho Home Made Food, Friday, May 22, 2026, at the restaurant. Provecho is a new Venezuelan homemade food restaurant that has recently opened at 131 East Lincoln Highway, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Gonzalez described the overall look of the restaurant he set out to achieve as “vintage industrial.”

Gonzalez, who is Venezuelan, said he misses his native Venezuela.

He and his immediate family moved to the U.S. in 2015.

But it wasn’t all rosy for Gonzalez growing up in Venezuela. Gonzalez said he’s since been excited by the promise of all the newfound opportunities available to him.

“It’s really hard to get a degree over there, start something and grow up ... in my country,” he said.

Gonzalez, who is a protected asylee in the U.S., said he has had some concerns about President Donald Trump and his administration’s recent military operations directed at Venezuela.

Emmanuel González, owner of Provecho Home Made Food talks Friday, May 22, 2026, at restaurant, about some of the offerings available at the eatery. Provecho is a new Venezuelan homemade food restaurant that has recently opened at 131 East Lincoln Highway, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

In January, the U.S. launched a military attack to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a series of interventions aimed at securing oil investments to revitalize the Venezuelan energy sector, The Associated Press reported.

“I still worry about it for the situation of my family who is still there,” Gonzalez said.

But Gonzalez said he is focused on bringing a taste of Venezuela to DeKalb.

On its menu, Provecho boasts some of the traditional favorites in homemade Venezuelan food, from empanadas and tequenos, to arepas and patacon.

And there’s more to come. They’re just getting started on menu offerings.

Gonzalez said patrons tend to have positive things to say about their experiences at Provecho.

The interior of the recently opened Provecho Home Made Food Friday, May 22, 2026, at 131 East Lincoln Highway, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

This is not Gonzalez’s first foray into business.

Gonzalez started at home, preparing dishes and doing deliveries to customers. It progressed to him working events and larger festivals, mainly in Chicago.

Gonzalez said he is learning how to better source the market for all the ingredients and flavors he needs to cook.

“That is the hard part,” Gonzalez said. “It’s not the same thing talking about flavors. You have to look around [at] every option, similar options to get the taste.”

Provecho is available for dine-in, takeout, and more recently, delivery services through DoorDash.

The restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.