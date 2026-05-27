5 Things to Do: Green Day tribute, Dement Town Music Fest, Bad Momz of Comedy this weekend

- Dement Town Music Fest (Dixon): Get ready for the Dement Town Music Fest in Dixon from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 30, along Depot Avenue. Performers include Project Nostalgia, The Era’s Edge and Funk Brotherz. Visit discoverdixon.com for more information.
- Bad Momz of Comedy (Dixon): This hilarious comedy troupe will take the stage at The Dixon Historic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 29. The seasoned mom comics will bring their bold and hilarious takes on motherhood and more. Tickets start at $20. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Whatsername: A Tribute to Green Day (Dixon): The Dixon Historic Theatre welcomes Whatsername at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30. The band will recreate the energy of Green Day, covering the iconic punk band’s full catalog. Tickets start at $22. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Touch-A-Truck (Rock Falls): Bring the whole family to downtown Rock Falls for the free Touch-A-Truck event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30. More than 150 vehicles will be on display. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
- Rock River Jazz Band Concert (Rock Falls): The Rock River Jazz Band will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at RB&W Park in Rock Falls. The concert theme is “Spring Into Summer.” Visit the band’s Facebook page for more information.
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