Roy Rogers exhibit to open at Polo Historical Museum June 20

The Polo Historical Society's museum on Franklin Street in Polo was open during Town & Country Days on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

Fans of classic Western movies and entertainment are invited to visit the Polo Historical Museum, 113 N. Franklin Ave., during Town & Country Days’ open hours on Saturday, June 20, for a special exhibit celebrating legendary entertainer Roy Rogers.

Guests will have the opportunity to view an extensive collection of memorabilia highlighting Rogers’ long and iconic career in film, television and music.

In addition, Pegasus Special Riders will have an informational display showcasing the important work they do through equine-assisted therapy programs.

More information will be announced soon. Admission to the museum is free, and Pegasus Special Riders will gladly accept donations in support of their programs.