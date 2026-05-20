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5 Things to Do in Will County: Chicago Street Farmers Market, Honky Tonk Fridays, Memorial Day commemoration

The Chicago Street Farmers Market returns to its home in the heart of historic downtown Joliet on Fridays beginning May 22, 2026.

The Chicago Street Farmers Market returns to its home in the heart of historic downtown Joliet on Fridays beginning May 22, 2026. (Photo provided by The City of Joliet )

By 5 Things to Do in Joliet and Will County
  1. Chicago Street Farmers Market (Joliet): The Chicago Street Farmers Market opens for the 2026 season at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22 in downtown Joliet. The market runs every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sept. 18. Visit chistreetmarkets.com for more information.
  2. Parliament/Funkadelic (Joliet): The iconic George Clinton and his bands Parliament/Funkadelic will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 24 at Hollywood Casino Joliet. Visit pennentertainment.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  3. Museum Campus Day (Romeoville): Explore the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 23. This event is free. Families can explore the museum’s 18th-century Traders Cabin, Native American longhouse and other buildings. Visit reconnectwithnature.org for more information.
  4. Honky Tonk Fridays (Mokena): Jamo’s Live in Mokena presents Honky Tonk Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 22 with the Grace & John Band and line dancing. Visit jamoslive.com for more information.
  5. The Hendrix Effect (Lockport): The Hendrix Effect, a tribute to Jimi Hendrix, will perform at The Roxy Lockport at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit roxylockport.com for more information.
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