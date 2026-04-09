Broadway musical ‘South Pacific’ opens April 29 at Paramount Theatre

Get ready for one enchanted evening when downtown Aurora’s Paramount Theatre delivers the American classic musical “South Pacific” in a classy new way.

The hit Broadway musical opens April 29 and runs through June 14. The show is the theatre’s 2025-26 Broadway Series finale.

Set in a tropical paradise with warm sea breezes, breathless sunsets and B-29 Bombers, “South Pacific” is arguably the most romantic musical of all time, and an uplifting tale that celebrates cultural differences, according to a news release from the theatre.

The story follows World War II armed services personnel through spy missions, war-time drama and romance. While balancing duties to their country with island expectations, U.S. Navy nurse Nellie Forbush and lieutenant Joseph Cable each suddenly find themselves irresistibly falling in love on foreign soil. But will that love translate back in the States?

This production has a talented cast of 36 actors/singers/dancers – one of Paramount’s largest ever – performing Rodgers and Hammerstein’s lush score played by a 15-piece orchestra, which includes a harp.

“South Pacific” is a 10-time Tony Award-winner, including Best Book and Best Score, and it features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most memorable show tunes like “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair” and “Bali Ha’i.”

“South Pacific” begins previews Wednesday, April 29. Performances run through June 14: Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (Exception: No matinee Wednesday, April 29.) Tickets are $31-$106.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For tickets, visit ParamountAurora.com, call 630-896-6666,or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.