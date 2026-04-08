Dino Dash, Mother’s Day Brunch, Animal Encounters this spring at Brookfield Zoo

Glow Wild, Chicagoland's first-of-its-kind lantern festival, continues to light up Brookfield Zoo Chicago with larger-than-life displays inspired by wildlife, culture and conservation. (Photo provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago )

As Chicago shakes off winter, Brookfield Zoo Chicago is springing to life with a vibrant lineup of events and experiences from Earth Month in April through May — giving guests plenty of reasons to get outside, explore and reconnect with wildlife.

At the James & Elizabeth Bramsen Tropical Forests, primates can often be spotted outside when temperatures reach 60 degrees Fahrenheit (weather permitting). Guests exploring the outdoor trail can now see how their strength measures up to primates in a new “tug of war” experience. In The Living Coast, new seahorses will soon make their debut, while the recently renovated Macaws Habitat invites guests to get closer to some of the Zoo’s most brilliantly colored birds in a vibrant new space.

With Glow Wild in full swing, the Zoo is offering both daytime and evening experiences with expanded spring hours. Brookfield Zoo Chicago is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Its spring evening hours are 6-10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until May 10 for guests with Glow Wild tickets.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago's Ferris Wheel returns for the season in March. (Brookfield Zoo Chicago )

Ferris Wheel now through Aug. 16

Brookfield Zoo Chicago offers an elevated guest experience with skyline views from the Ferris Wheel. Returning for its third year, the 110-foot attraction offers a five- to seven-minute ride with sweeping views of Zoo grounds and animal habitats. Tickets are required for this attraction while visiting during regular Zoo hours, but guests can enjoy free unlimited rides with aerial views of the Zoo’s illuminated lanterns during Glow Wild.

Motor Safari now through Nov. 1

Looking for a guided tour of Brookfield Zoo Chicago? Hop aboard the Motor Safari! This narrated ride around the Zoo’s 235-acre grounds shares insights about the habitats, conservation efforts and the Zoo’s history. Tickets must be purchased on site for this attraction, which is currently available on weekends then will run daily beginning May 1.

Glow Wild: A Lantern Festival of Hope now through May 10 (select nights only)

Chicagoland’s first-of-its-kind lantern festival continues to light up Brookfield Zoo Chicago with larger-than-life displays inspired by wildlife, culture and conservation. The Glow Wild experience invites guests to stroll illuminated pathways, enjoy live cultural performances and demonstrations in the Hub of Hope, take unlimited rides on the Ferris Wheel and Carousel—all included with event admission.

Whirl Gala on April 25

Twirl around the whirl, as the 45th annual black-tie gala returns to the Hilton Chicago. This premier fundraising event is held by the Board of Trustees and Women’s Board of Brookfield Zoo Chicago. This year’s event will be a night to remember, as Chicago’s corporate and philanthropic community leaders raise critical funds for supporting and uplifting the Zoo’s mission to inspire conservation leadership by connecting people to wildlife and nature.

Mother’s Day Brunch on May 10

Guests can celebrate mothers and mother-figures in their life at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, where the beauty of nature meets the joy of family. Mother’s Day Brunch includes a gourmet brunch buffet featuring a blend of both savory and sweet bites, live music, bottomless mimosas for guests ages 21 and over, a special Mother’s Day gift and access to explore the Zoo grounds. Reservations must be made in advance for 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. seatings on May 10.

Zoo guests can come face-to-face with 35 life-size dinosaurs in an all-new Dinos! experience this spring. (Brookfield Zoo Chicago. )

Dinos! begins May 22

Something big is stomping into Brookfield Zoo Chicago! Guests can come face-to-face with 35 life-sized dinosaurs in an all-new experience throughout Zoo grounds. The Dinos! Experience also includes opportunities to explore a massive rib-cage tunnel, climb on a giant fossil, dig for ancient discoveries, snap epic photos and find prehistoric pals and more—all included with admission or membership during Zoo hours.

Dino Dash Fun Run on May 30

Run alongside dinosaurs at the Zoo’s new two-mile fun run. Gather your pack, find your best dino costume and run, jog or stroll through Brookfield Zoo Chicago. All registered participants will receive a commemorative Dino Dash medal and enjoy free admission to the Zoo on race day, including rides on the Carousel and Ferris Wheel.

Animal Experiences year-round, varying by seasonal experiences

Guests looking for an up-close encounter with wildlife can take part in Wild Connections, the Zoo’s seasonal animal encounters and experiences. A new Reptiles & Amphibians Encounter just launched and runs through June, offering behind-the-scenes opportunities to meet the Zoo’s cold-blooded residents. Giraffe Feeding Adventures also return for spring weekends, weather permitting. Plus, it’s the last chance this season to experience the popular Moon Jelly Encounter, available Friday through Monday, through the end of spring before returning in the fall.

Zoo Adventure Passport! (ZAP!) Programs throughout the year

ZAP! offers multi-generational learning opportunities that foster connections between participants, wildlife and nature through convenient and accessible programming. Community members can learn from science and conservation leaders through virtual programs or by joining the Zoo’s activations throughout the Chicagoland community—including Chicago’s South Side, Cicero, Pilsen and more.

And the excitement doesn’t stop in spring. A full slate of summer experiences is on the horizon, including the all-new Dinos After Dark on July 11 and the return of the Zoo’s annual Roaring Nights concert series featuring performances by Melissa Etheridge: RISE on June 7, Blues Traveler on July 24 and Nelly on July 25.

Guests can also look forward to new additions in the Zoo’s southwest corridor with the recently renovated Macaws Habitat and new habitats for a Komodo dragon named Hank and Galápagos tortoises expected later this year.

More information about upcoming events and tips for planning your next visit are available at brookfieldzoo.org.