5 things to do in McHenry County: Live country music, rock tributes this weekend

- Parmalee live in concert (McHenry): Country music band Parmalee will be at The Vixen in McHenry for an all-ages show at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9. The band has had five Number 1 hits and 1 billion streams. Tickets start at $35. Visit vixenmchenry.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Cirque Us: One Man’s Trash (Woodstock): This uplifting, up-cycled circus adventure transforms discarded items into props for a thrilling performance. The event is at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at the Woodstock Opera House. Tickets start at $30. Visit woodstockoperahouse.com for more information.
- Cheap Foreign Cars tribute concert (Port Barrington): Enjoy tributes to Cheap Trick, Foreigner and The Cars as part of the Bands in the Barn concert series at Broken Oar in Port Barrington. The music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Visit brokenoar.com/bands for more information.
- Huntley Farmers Market (Huntley): Shop for fresh produce and artisan goods at the Huntley Farmers Market, held the second Saturday of each month until the weekly market opens May 30. The market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at the Huntley Municipal Complex, 10987 Main St. Visit huntley.il.us for more information.
- Reptile Meet & Greet (Volo): The Volo Museum will host a live meet and greet with live reptiles at the Jurassic Gardens exhibit. The experience is from noon–3 p.m., Sunday, April 12. The experience is free with Platinum passes, Gold passes, or regular paid admission to Jurassic Gardens. Visit volofun.com/events for more information.
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