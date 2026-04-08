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5 things to do in DeKalb County: Taste of Spring in Sycamore, Beatles tribute band in DeKalb this weekend

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce will hots its Annual Spring Wine Tasting and Shopping event on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The event is presented in part by Discover Sycamore and Old National Bank.

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce will hots its Annual Spring Wine Tasting and Shopping event on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The event is presented in part by Discover Sycamore and Old National Bank. (Photo provided by Sycamore Chamber of Commerce)

By 5 Things to Do in DeKalb County
  1. Taste of Spring (Sycamore): Stroll through downtown shops, sip 20 curated wines with small bites at several businesses from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 9. Tickets are $40. Visit discoversycamore.com for more information.
  2. Liverpool Legends (DeKalb): The Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb welcomes Beatles tribute band Liverpool Legends at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 10. Tickets start at $45. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
  3. DeKalb County Earth Fest (DeKalb): Celebrate Earth Day at Earth Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at NIU’s Founders Memorial Library. This event will have local experts, youth voices, food, art and more. This event is free. Visit decarbondekalb.com/earth-fest for more information.
  4. Marrakesh Express: A Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Tribute (Sandwich): The Sandwich Opera House will host Marrakesh Express: A Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. “Yes and... The History of Improv in the American Experience” (DeKalb): The DeKalb Public Library will present this free program at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11 about improv comedy through the years. This event is for adults and is part of the America 250 initiative. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
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