5 things to do in DeKalb County: Taste of Spring in Sycamore, Beatles tribute band in DeKalb this weekend

- Taste of Spring (Sycamore): Stroll through downtown shops, sip 20 curated wines with small bites at several businesses from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 9. Tickets are $40. Visit discoversycamore.com for more information.
- Liverpool Legends (DeKalb): The Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb welcomes Beatles tribute band Liverpool Legends at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 10. Tickets start at $45. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- DeKalb County Earth Fest (DeKalb): Celebrate Earth Day at Earth Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at NIU’s Founders Memorial Library. This event will have local experts, youth voices, food, art and more. This event is free. Visit decarbondekalb.com/earth-fest for more information.
- Marrakesh Express: A Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Tribute (Sandwich): The Sandwich Opera House will host Marrakesh Express: A Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Yes and... The History of Improv in the American Experience” (DeKalb): The DeKalb Public Library will present this free program at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11 about improv comedy through the years. This event is for adults and is part of the America 250 initiative. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
The Scene