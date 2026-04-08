5 Things to Do: Historical movie night, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute concert this weekend

- Historical Movie Night (Oswego): Enjoy the 1945 film “Captain Kidd” at 6 p.m. Friday, April 10 at the Little White School Museum. The movie explores piracy, buried treasure and adventure on the high seas. All ages are welcome. The cost is $5 for residents, $7 for nonresidents. Click here for details.
- Nature Impressions: Floral Press Canvas (Oswego): Participants will learn the steps to create a unique piece of art using petals and paint at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 11 at the Little White School Museum. This event is for ages 15 and up. The cost is $29 for residents, $39 for nonresidents. Click here for more information.
- Tour the Edith Farnsworth House (Plano): Tours of the Edith Farnsworth House have returned for the season. Take a tour of the house and grounds, or just enjoy the grounds and the exterior of the house. Tours are available throughout the day April 9-11. Click here for more information.
- Marrakesh Express: A Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Tribute (Sandwich): The Sandwich Opera House will host Marrakesh Express: A Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Bob Fosse: Oh Wow Choreography” (Oswego): The Oswego Library Montgomery Campus will host this presentation from John LeGear about legendary choreographer Bob Fosse at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Registration is required for this event. Click here for more information.
The Scene