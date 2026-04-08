5 Things to Do: Alborn in concert, singer Megan Woods live, karaoke in Dixon this weekend

- Megan Woods in concert (Dixon): The Dixon: Historic Theatre welcomes Christian singer Megan Woods for a passionate, heartfelt concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 10. Tickets start at $20. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Alborn live in concert (Dixon): The Dixon: Historic Theatre will host a night of regional rock with headliners Alborn, along with Silverturn, Lady Strange and Juno, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Tickets start at $10. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” (Sterling): Woodlawn Arts Academy presents “Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” featuring local 4th-8th graders, April 10-12 at Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School. Tickets are $10.25 each. Visit woodlawnartsacademy.com for more information.
- Mighty Mouth Karaoke (Dixon): Mad Water Saloon will host Mighty Mouth Karaoke at 8 p.m. Friday, April 10, with host Rey Garza. Visit madwatersaloon.com for more information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 11, at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Visit sterlingmainstreet.org/events for more information.
The Scene