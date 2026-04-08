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5 Things to Do: Alborn in concert, singer Megan Woods live, karaoke in Dixon this weekend

The band Alborn performs in downtown Rock Falls during George Fest on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The band Alborn performs in downtown Rock Falls during George Fest on Saturday, July 26, 2025. The band will perform at The Dixon: Historic Theatre on Saturday, April 11. (Brian Hurley)

By 5 Things to Do in Sauk Valley
  1. Megan Woods in concert (Dixon): The Dixon: Historic Theatre welcomes Christian singer Megan Woods for a passionate, heartfelt concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 10. Tickets start at $20. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
  2. Alborn live in concert (Dixon): The Dixon: Historic Theatre will host a night of regional rock with headliners Alborn, along with Silverturn, Lady Strange and Juno, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Tickets start at $10. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
  3. “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” (Sterling): Woodlawn Arts Academy presents “Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” featuring local 4th-8th graders, April 10-12 at Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School. Tickets are $10.25 each. Visit woodlawnartsacademy.com for more information.
  4. Mighty Mouth Karaoke (Dixon): Mad Water Saloon will host Mighty Mouth Karaoke at 8 p.m. Friday, April 10, with host Rey Garza. Visit madwatersaloon.com for more information.
  5. Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 11, at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Visit sterlingmainstreet.org/events for more information.
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