‘History Rocks!’ St. Charles History Museum fundraiser to feature lunch, live music at Arcada Theatre

Onesti Entertainment is hosting a fundraiser for the St. Charles History Museum from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 7 at Club Arcada in the historic Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles. (Image provided by St. Charles History Museum)

Onesti Entertainment is hosting a fundraiser for the St. Charles History Museum from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 7 at Club Arcada in the historic Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles.

Ron Onesti is providing his Italian Feast Buffet, featuring his famous meatballs, and after dinner, Afternoon Logic will perform live.

There will also be 50-50 cash raffle tickets with special prizes.

“This year, our Museum events are celebrating the centennial of the Arcada Theatre, so we’re really happy to partner again with Onesti Entertainment and Afternoon Logic to bring you this fun event,” St. Charles History Museum Executive Director Alex Cullum said in a news release. “Ron is one of the History Museum’s great friends here in St. Charles. His support has been incredible, and he’s always there when we need him. We’re so glad to be the beneficiaries of this great event.”

This event is open to the public, and reservations are now being accepted. Seating is limited.

Reservations are $60 for the general public. Museum members can RSVP for $50. Purchase tickets at the Museum or at stcmuseum.org/hr26

Tickets are not available at the Arcada Theatre website.

Last year’s Onesti fundraiser for the History Museum sold out, and it is anticipated that this event will also sell out.

For additional information, call the museum at 630-584-6967 or email info@stcmuseum.org.