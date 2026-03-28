Richardson Farm Tulip Fest expected to open in late April

Fest-goers take in the view during the 2025 Richardson Farm Tulip Festival. Owners of the farm at 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove, expect this year's fest to have a late April opening. (Photo by Tom Funk)

The Richardson Farm Tulip Fest, which features more than 1 million vibrant blooms in over 75 varieties, is expected to open to the public for the 2026 season in late April in Spring Grove, located in northern McHenry County.

The fest will offer everything from ruby-red Apeldoorns to pale yellow and pink Elegant Ladies, dark purple Queens of the Night and white and purple Di Dis, in addition to about 100,000 daffodils.

Graceland, Crystal Star, Denmark and Shell tulips were among the gorgeous varieties on display at the 2025 Richardson Farm Tulip Festival. This year's fest, featuring more than 75 varieties, is expected to open in late April. (Photo by Tom Funk)

“That first burst of color in the very early spring when the trees are still brown is just a delight for the senses,” said George Richardson, who operates the farm along with his wife, Wendy, brother, Robert, Robert’s wife, Carol, George’s son, Ryan and Ryan’s wife, Kristen.

At the lakefront, friends can enjoy outdoor games like Giant Jenga, Connect 4 or bags — or just sit, talk and take in the view. The fest also features free parking, dog-friendly grounds, plus mimosas, a wine bar, modern restroom facilities, fresh donuts and seasonal gifts available at the gift barn.

“I love that the tulip experience on our farm gives people another opportunity to create memories together,” said Ryan Richardson. “Be it a young couple on a date, grandparents walking hand in hand, or a whole family and the dog, there is something everyone can enjoy.”

Annika Barger of Glen Ellyn walks amidst the flowers during the 2025 Richardson Farm Tulip Festival. This year's fest is expected to open in late April. (Photo by Tom Funk)

Some of the food trucks that will be there on weekends include MJ’s Coffee Bar, Fork ’n’ Fry Poutinerie and Pixie Dawgs, as well as a 9th Hour Brewing craft beer tent. Donuts, kettle corn, sandwiches, smoothies, soft drinks, beer and wine will also be available for purchase.

“Potted tulips will be available both in the fields as well as in the gift shop,” Carol Richardson said. “A lot of the bulbs we sold in the fall are now planted for spring viewing.”

A new amenity this year will be large graphics showing where different tulip varieties are planted, plus storyboards illuminating the history of tulips through the ages.

“There’s a really interesting history to tulips. I think some people will truly enjoy that,” said George Richardson, noting that the Sultans of Persia were among the first to prize their spectacular petals dating all the way back to the 10th century.

Exactly when the sixth annual fest will open, as always, depends on Mother Nature. Sign up for the Richardson Farm newsletter at richardsonfarm.com for the latest updates.

When the fest does open, hours will be 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays for the duration of the typically two- to three-week event, which features live music on weekends.

Fest admission is $20 for ages 13 and up, $17 for ages 4 to 12 and free for 3 and younger. One free tulip is included. Additional tulips can be purchased for $2 each.

Commercial photographers are advised to check out the Tulip Festival Photography page at richardsonfarm.com before visiting.