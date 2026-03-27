Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience coming to Rialto Square Theatre this spring

Chris Perondi and wife Suhey Perondi, along with their famous stunt dogs, will bring their Stunt Dog Experience to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Thursday, April 9. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Chris Perondi and wife Suhey Perondi, along with their famous stunt dogs, will bring their Stunt Dog Experience to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Thursday, April 9.

According to a news release from the theater, the Perondis are master dog trainers and have been entertaining audiences of all sizes since 1999.

They have produced more than 10,000 live shows since the birth of the show using positive training methods. More than 5,000 have been stage shows for performing arts theaters and for major theme parks.

The Perondis and their cast of human performers and dogs will delight audiences of all ages. They guarantee high-energy excitement from beginning to end.

During this “Stunt Dog Experience,” audiences will witness some of the most incredible stunts and behaviors ever performed by dogs. The experience has amazing tricks, big air stunts, comedy antics, dancing dogs, athletic feats and more.

The show also brings forth pet adoption awareness. All the dogs have been rescued from pounds and shelters from across the country.

Their mission is to promote animal rescue, pet adoption, encourage spaying and neutering and encourage people to spend more time with their pets.

Over the years, the Perondis have been featured on TV shows like the Oprah Winfrey Show, Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Tonight Show, Good Morning America, CBS Early Show, the Queen Latifah show, Animal Planet’s Pet Stars, NatGeo Wild, Disney+, and more.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.