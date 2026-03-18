5 Things to Do: Step Into Spring Wine Walk, comedian Jim Breuer this weekend in Kane County

- Step Into Spring Wine Walk (Batavia): Celebrate the new season in downtown Batavia while sampling wines and visiting local businesses. The event is from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Tickets are $39. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Comedian Jim Breuer (St. Charles): Jim Breuer, known for his run on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1990s, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles. Visit arcadalive.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Catch a Broadway musical (Aurora): The award-winning “Dear Evan Hansen” wraps up its run at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora on Sunday. Tickets are available for the final performances Thursday through Sunday. “Million Dollar Quartet” is also back at Paramount’s Stolp Island Theatre. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets to these shows.
- Kashmir: The Led Zeppelin Show (Aurora): The Venue in downtown Aurora welcomes this Led Zeppelin tribute band at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21. General admission is $20 if purchased in advance, $25 at the door. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Hairbanger’s Ball (Geneva): Rock out to the biggest hits from the ‘80s hard rock era with this long-time favorite tribute band, who will perform at 9 p.m. Friday, March 20. Tickets are $15. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene