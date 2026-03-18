5 Things to Do in Will County: Comedian Kevin James in Joliet, The Hair Band Night and more this weekend

- Comedian Kevin James (Joliet): Kevin James, known for his role in the TV series “The King of Queens,” will bring his “Eat the Frog” tour to Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet at 7 p.m. Friday, March 20. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Catch a classic ‘80s flick (Joliet): Rialto Square Theatre will screen the ‘80s classic film “Big,” starring Tom Hanks, at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Tickets are $5. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
- Nikki D & The Sisters of Thunder (Lockport): Nikki D & The Sisters of Thunder, a powerhouse family ensemble that blends gospel roots with blues riffs, grooves and soul, featuring Nikki D’s powerful steel guitar playing, will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22 at Roxy Lockport. Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 at the door. Visit roxylockport.com for more information.
- The Hair Band Night (Mokena): Rock out to the biggest ‘80s hard rock hits with The Hair Band Night at 9 p.m. Friday, March 13. General admission is $10. Visit jamoslive.com for more information.
- Joliet Iron Works Hike (Joliet): Tour the remains of Joliet’s once-thriving industrial plant with the Forest Preserve District of Will County at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 at the Joliet Iron Works Historic Site. This event is free and open to ages 10 and up. Visit reconnectwithnature.org for more information. Registration required by March 22.
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