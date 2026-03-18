5 Things to Do: Guided wine & food pairing in Oswego, Bowling with the Bunny in Yorkville

- Guided Wine & Food Pairing (Oswego): Fox Valley Winery will host this event that features four wines with two perfectly-paired foods for each at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Sweet and dry wine options are available. Visit foxvalleywinery.com for more information.
- The Brothers Sinatra (Yorkville): The Brothers Sinatra will perform at The Vault in downtown Yorkville at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Visit The Vault’s Facebook page for more information.
- Bowling with the Easter Bunny (Yorkville): The annual Bowling with the Easter Bunny event returns to Pinz Entertainment Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22. The event will feature pizza, bowling, Easter treats and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Visit pinzyorkville.com for more information.
- Made in America: A Toby Keith Tribute (Sandwich): The Sandwich Opera House will host this tribute concert to country music legend Toby Keith with two shows, 4:30 and 8 p.m., Saturday, March 21. The 11-piece band recreates the energy, look and feel of a Toby Keith concert. For ticket or more information, visit sandwichoperahouse.org.
- Bracelet-making workshop (Oswego): Learn how to make your own bracelet using green and seasonally colored beads, charms and accents. This event is t 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Little White School Museum in Oswego. Visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org for more information or to register.
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