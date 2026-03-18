5 Things to Do: 40th anniversary of ‘Lucas’ in Glen Ellyn, ‘Cinderella’ ballet and more this weekend

- “Lucas” 40th Anniversary Celebration (Glen Ellyn): Glen Ellyn will celebrate 40 years of the movie “Lucas,” starring Corey Haim and Charlie Sheen, which was filmed at Glenbard West High School and in the village. The Glen Art Theatre will offer screenings through March 26. Click here for showtimes and more information.
- Salt Creek Ballet “Cinderella” (Glen Ellyn): Salt Creek Ballet will perform “Cinderella” at 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus in Glen Ellyn. Tickets are $44 for adults and $39 for kids and seniors. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Catch a Broadway musical (Aurora): The award-winning “Dear Evan Hansen” wraps up its run at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora on Sunday. Tickets are available for the final performances Thursday through Sunday. “Million Dollar Quartet” is also back at Paramount’s Stolp Island Theatre. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets to these shows.
- Sinfonietta Bel Canto Voice Finalists Concert (Downers Grove): Sinfonietta Bel Canto’s Voice Finalists Concert of its 13th Annual Voice Competition, which includes a performance of Chicagoland native John Alden Carpenter’s orchestral suite, “Adventures in a Perambulator,” is at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22 at St Paul’s UCC Church in Downers Grove. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $8 for students. Click here for more information.
- “Mariachi Mosaic” concert (Naperville): The Mariachi Acero de Las Vegas ensemble joins the DuPage Symphony Orchestra for “Radiant Reflections: Mariachi Mosaic,” performances that showcase the musical tradition of mariachi, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21 and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22 at Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
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