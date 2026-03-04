Dueling pianos, Easter festivities, Murder Mystery Dinner headline events at Cantigny this spring

Miguel Penafiel of Warrenville shows the Easter Bunny his basket during the Easter Egg Hunt held at Cantigny Sunday April 13, 2025. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

Spring is right around the corner, and Cantigny Park in Wheaton is ready to celebrate the season with both adults-only and family-friendly events in March and April.

From live music and themed dinners to the annual Easter Egg Hunt, here are the activities to check out.

Friday, March 13: Felix & Fingers are coming back to Cantigny for one more night of dueling pianos. Don’t miss this chance to send winter off in style. Grab your friends and warm up your vocal cords with your favorite sing-along hits. Tickets are $75 plus taxes and fees. 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:15 p.m.)

Friday, March 27: Murder Mystery Dinner: Death of a Gangster invites guests to the Dunn Speakeasy for the wedding of the year! In this “married to the mob” event, someone is bound to lose power, which means someone else will lose their life. Flapper dresses, zoot suits, feather boas and headbands, pinstriped suits and fedoras are all appropriate (as is traditional wedding attire) for this family-style dinner event for adults 21 and over. Tickets are $75 plus taxes and fees. A cash bar will be available for alcoholic beverages. 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Emmett Yu of Aurora chooses his 5 Easter Eggs during the Easter Egg Hunt held at Cantigny Sunday April 13, 2025. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

Saturday, March 28 & Sunday, March 29: Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch provides colorful family fun, where guests from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. can:

Hunt for eggs during the Egg Hunt “open house,” where eggs will be available in the allée throughout the day and replenished periodically (come whenever you wish with your own basket); 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Take a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny in the Fountain Garden (check website for specific hours)

Create a springtime craft memory with a ceramic “puppy bank” ($6 each; while supplies last)

Enjoy lunch items and drinks in the Beer Garden. Choose from a wide selection of menu items and domestic and craft beers, wine, soft drinks, lemonade, or water.

Feast on a Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Le Jardin in the Visitors Center. No reservations are needed. Hop on over before or after the egg hunt adventure for a buffet featuring brunch classics and desserts! Pricing includes juice, milk and coffee; adults 13 and up are $30; kids ages 3-12 are $20 and kids under 3 are free.

Parking is $16 per car.

Cantigny’s signature dining series, Red Oaks Farm Table, returns for the first event at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16. (Photo provided by Cantigny)

Thursday, April 16: The Red Oaks Farm Table returns for another season. Join us for Bayou Beginning to celebrate the diverse culture and cuisine of Louisiana among the beautiful Gardens of Cantigny Park, for an evening of thoughtfully prepared, regionally inspired cuisine enjoyed al fresco. From spring through early fall, these dinners are relaxed, communal gatherings centered around great food, beautiful surroundings and a shared table. Space is limited for each dinner. Advanced reservations are required. Tickets are $135 per person, plus taxes and service charges.

Cantigny is located at 1s, 151 Winfield Road in Wheaton.

For more details, including tickets and menus, visit Cantigny.org.