Free winter family Fun and Craft Fair in Glen Ellyn Feb. 26

Winter Family Fun in the Neighborhood is set for 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26 at the Spring Avenue Recreation Center in Glen Ellyn. (Photo provided by the Glen Ellyn Park District. )

Families looking for a warm and fun way to celebrate the winter season are invited to attend Winter Family Fun in the Neighborhood from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26 at the Spring Avenue Recreation Center.

This free, all-ages event requires no registration and promises an afternoon packed with entertainment and hands-on activities for the whole family.

Guests will enjoy live entertainment by Ben Tatar and the Tatar Tots, known for their energetic, family-friendly performances. In addition to live music, attendees can participate in interactive games, arts and crafts, face painting, nature-based activities, and more.

Adding to the excitement, the Winter Craft Fair is also the same day from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Center. Shoppers can browse and purchase unique, one-of-a-kind treasures from 15 local vendors—perfect for finding special gifts and supporting local artisans.