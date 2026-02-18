Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

Free winter family Fun and Craft Fair in Glen Ellyn Feb. 26

Winter Family Fun in the Neighborhood is set for 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26 at the Spring Avenue Recreation Center in Glen Ellyn.

Winter Family Fun in the Neighborhood is set for 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26 at the Spring Avenue Recreation Center in Glen Ellyn. (Photo provided by the Glen Ellyn Park District. )

By Shaw Local News Network

Families looking for a warm and fun way to celebrate the winter season are invited to attend Winter Family Fun in the Neighborhood from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26 at the Spring Avenue Recreation Center.

This free, all-ages event requires no registration and promises an afternoon packed with entertainment and hands-on activities for the whole family.

Guests will enjoy live entertainment by Ben Tatar and the Tatar Tots, known for their energetic, family-friendly performances. In addition to live music, attendees can participate in interactive games, arts and crafts, face painting, nature-based activities, and more.

Adding to the excitement, the Winter Craft Fair is also the same day from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Center. Shoppers can browse and purchase unique, one-of-a-kind treasures from 15 local vendors—perfect for finding special gifts and supporting local artisans.

For more information about the Glen Ellyn Park District, visit gepark.org.

The SceneEntertainmentGlen EllynThe Scene – DuPage & Cook countiesDuPage and Cook County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois