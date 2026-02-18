5 Things to Do: Elmhurst Restaurant Week, Juniper Junction at the Morton Arboretum and more this weekend

- St. Charles Singers Choral Connections Concerts (St. Charles): St. Charles Singers will present the annual Choral Connections Concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 at Baker United Methodist Church. The concerts will feature performances from local high school choirs, including Glenbard South, Waubonsie Valley and Glenbard West high schools. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Elmhurst Restaurant Week: Elmhurst’s Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, Feb. 20 and runs through March 1. Diners will find discounts, specials and prix fixe menus at participating restaurants, making Restaurant Week the ideal time to try something new. Click here for more information and list of participants.
- Juniper Junction (Lisle): Train enthusiasts won’t want to miss Juniper Junction at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. This large-scale train display is in the Arboretum’s Firefly Pavilion through Sunday, Feb. 22. Juniper Junction is included with Arboretum admission. Click here for more information.
- “Legally Blonde: The Musical Jr.” (Naperville): Naperville’s BrightSide Theatre presents this condensed version of “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” featuring young performers for younger audiences. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20 and 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 at the Yellow Box Theatre in Naperville. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Comedian Paula Poundstone (Glen Ellyn): Comedian Paula Poundstone will perform at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28. Tickets start at $40. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene