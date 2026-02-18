5 Things to Do: ABBA tribute concert, Girl Scout cookie and wine pairing this weekend in Kendall County

- Dancing Queen – An ABBA Tribute (Sandwich): Dance along to your favorite tunes from ABBA, like “Dancing Queen,” “Mama Mia” and more at this tribute concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. Tickets start at $39. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Guided Wine Pairing (Oswego): Fox Valley Winery will host a special Girl Scout Cookies and Wine Guided Pairing event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19. Classic Girl Scout cookies will be perfectly paired with wine. Sweet or dry wine options are available. Click here for more information.
- Live music from Bradley Hides (Yorkville): Fox Republic Brewing welcomes singer-songwriter Bradley Hides from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20. Visit foxrepublicbrewing.com for more information.
- Live music from KC Johns (Yorkville): The Law Office Pub & Music Hall will host powerhouse country vocalist KC Johns at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20. Johns has been compared to Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile. Click here for more information.
- American Heartstrings (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center welcomes American Heartstrings, a harmony-driven country/Americana band with male and female vocals, at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. Click here for more information.
