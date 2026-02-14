Neil Diamond tribute comes to Woodstock Opera House March 7

“Neil Diamond: The Tribute” starring Rob Garrett takes the stage at the Woodstock Opera House on Saturday, March 7 with performances at 3 and 7:30 p.m. (Photo provided by City of Woodstock. )

The legacy of one of America’s most beloved singer-songwriters lives on when “Neil Diamond: The Tribute” starring Rob Garrett takes the stage at the Woodstock Opera House on Saturday, March 7 with performances at 3 and 7:30 p.m.

Hailed as “America’s #1 Neil Diamond Tribute,” the show captures the sound, spirit and charisma of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer through the remarkable talent of Rob Garrett, known nationwide as the “King of Diamonds,” according to a news release from the city of Woodstock.

From soaring anthems to heartfelt ballads, audiences will relive the soundtrack of their lives in a live concert experience critics and fans alike call “spot-on spectacular.”

Garrett brings Neil Diamond’s greatest hits to life, including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” “Love on the Rocks,” “Cherry, Cherry” and “Cracklin’ Rosie,” delivering an uncanny vocal and visual tribute that has earned national acclaim.

A lifelong Diamond fan who saw the legend perform live more than a dozen times, Garrett’s dedication to authenticity has even earned him a day in his honor from the Mayor of Las Vegas.

“Neil Diamond may have stepped away from touring, but his music remains timeless,” Garrett said in the news release. “This show is a celebration of his artistry and the connection his songs continue to create with audiences of every generation.”

The timing of the performance is especially fitting, as the newly released film “Song Sung Blue” has reignited excitement around Neil Diamond’s iconic catalog, introducing his music to new audiences while rekindling nostalgia for longtime fans.

Presented in the historic Woodstock Opera House, the fully restored, modern performing arts venue offers an intimate setting for this high-energy, heartfelt tribute to one of music’s true legends.

For ticket information, visit the Woodstock Opera House website or box office.