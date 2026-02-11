St. Charles singers to present ‘Choral Connections’ concerts with local high school choirs Feb. 20-21

The third annual St. Charles Singers’ “Choral Connections” concerts are set for Feb. 20 and 21 at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles. (Photo by Nathan J. Silverman)

The third annual St. Charles Singers’ “Choral Connections” concerts are set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 and 21 at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles.

The two concerts will be different programs featuring the critically acclaimed mixed-voice chamber choir and student choruses from six suburban high schools.

At each concert, the St. Charles Singers, led by founder and music director Jeffrey Hunt, will perform a set of songs, as will choruses from three area high schools, conducted by their own choral directors. For the finale, they’ll all sing together under Hunt’s direction.

“The goal is to instill, nurture and celebrate a lifelong love of the choral arts,” Hunt said in a news release. “It’s also an opportunity for the public to sample the St. Charles Singers’ artistry and the high caliber of musicianship that local high school choral directors and their student ensembles have achieved.”

The Feb. 20 concert includes the St. Charles Singers and choruses from Dundee-Crown High School, Carpentersville, directed by Jacob Stouffer; Glenbard South High School, Glen Ellyn, directed by Elizabeth Hutchinson; and Waubonsie Valley High School, Aurora, directed by Chelsea King.

King is a member of the St. Charles Singers’ alto section.

The Feb. 21 roster includes the St. Charles Singers and choruses from Glenbard West High School, Glen Ellyn, directed by Andy Jeffrey; St. Charles East High School, St. Charles, directed by Ashley Zima; and Sycamore High School, Sycamore, directed by Drayton Eggleson.

Eggleson sings bass with the St. Charles Singers, Jeffrey is a tenor.

“The benefit of this particular event really lies in students observing others engaging in the same artistic endeavor, being able to interact with students and professionals from other places, and collaborating with them at a really high level,” Jeffrey said in the release.

At both concerts, the St. Charles Singers will offer Jake Runestad’s exhilarating, outdoorsy “Come to the Woods” and John Rutter’s “Thou Mine Eyes,” an a cappella anthem inspired by Celtic folksongs.

The works to be sung by each high school chorus will be announced at the concerts.

Admission to each of the February “Choral Connections” concerts is $25 for adults and seniors, $12 for students.

Tickets and information are available at stcharlessingers.com or by calling 630-513-5272. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the day of the concert, depending on availability.