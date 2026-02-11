5 things to do in McHenry County: ‘Grease’ Singalong in Woodstock, Taylor Swift tribute show this weekend

- “Grease” Singalong (Woodstock): Sing along to the music of the beloved classic “Grease” while watching the film. The event is at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 at the Woodstock Opera House. Costumes are encouraged, and lyrics will be provided. Tickets are $12. Visit the Woodstock Opera House website for more information or to purchase tickers.
- Sparks Fly – The Taylor Swift Experience (McHenry): Sparks Fly – The Taylor Swift Experience will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 at The Vixen in McHenry. This is an all ages show. Tickets start at $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit vixenmchenry.com.
- Valentine’s Comedy Show (Crystal Lake): Laugh along with comedians Maggie Hughes DePalo & Vince Carone as they perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 at Raue Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $43. Visit rauecenter.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Beeswax Luminary Workshop (Union): The McHenry County Historical Society and Museum will host a beeswax luminary workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. Attendees will create their own luminary to take home. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit mchenrycountyhistory.org for more information.
- Candlelight Hike and Ski (Wonder Lake): Ski or hike along the lit trails at Harrison Benwell in Wonder Lake with the McHenry County Conservation District from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. This drop-in event is free. Visit mccdistrict.org for more information.
The Scene