5 Things to Do: Chocolate & Wine Pairing in Oswego, dueling pianos in Yorkville and more this weekend

- Chocolate & Wine Pairing (Oswego): Fox Valley Winery will host this Valentine’s Day event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. Enjoy four chocolates perfectly paired with different wines. Sweet wine and dry wine options are available. Click here for more information.
- Double Treble Dueling Pianos (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center will host this Valentine’s Day performance at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. Double Treble Dueling Pianos will perform favorite love songs and more. Click here for more information.
- Live music to celebrate Galentine’s Day (Yorkville): The Law Office Pub & Music Hall will host performances from Caitlin Cannon and Genevieve Heyward at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Crystal Bowl Sound Bath (Oswego): Relax and restore while surrounded by the soft sounds of 18 crystal sound bowls. The event is from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19. The cost is $18 for Oswego residents. Click here for more information.
- Dancing Queen – An ABBA Tribute (Sandwich): Sing and dance to the biggest hits from ABBA at this tribute concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 21. Tickets start at $39. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
