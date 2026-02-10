GreenMan Theatre to present “Pride & Prejudice & Murder” Murder Mystery on Feb. 27, 28 & March 6-8

GreenMan Theatre will present “Pride & Prejudice & Murder,” a murder mystery dinner theatre Feb. 27-28 and March 6-8, in Elmhurst.

In “Pride & Prejudice & Murder,” written and directed by Justin Vidovic, Elizabeth Bennet and her sisters must solve the murders of several eligible bachelors in the country, before there is no one left to marry, according to a news release from the theater.

The audience will be asked for their guesses on “whodunit,” with prizes awarded. If there are several correct guesses, those names will be put in a hat and winners drawn from there.

Performances of “Pride & Prejudice & Murder” will be at Angelo’s Ristorante in Elmhurst at 247 N. York Road at 7 p.m. Feb. 27-28 and March 6 -7, and at 6 p.m. March 8.

Tickets are $60 and include the show and an Italian dinner. Tickets can only be purchased online here (no ticket sales at the door) and must be purchased at least three days in advance of each performance. The production is a popular event, and performances sell out quickly.