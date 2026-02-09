Bret Michaels, Night Ranger among performers coming to Arcada Theatre in February

Bret Michaels will bring his Live & Amplified 2026 Tour to the Arcada Theatre on Feb. 13, 2026. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment )

The Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles is turning 100 years old in 2026, and the venue will kick off the celebration with a stellar lineup of concerts this winter.

From bona fide rock stars and bands to nostalgic tribute acts and more, this season’s calendar brings something for every kind of live-show lover.

Bret Michaels: Loud & Amplified 2026 Tour – Friday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.

Bret Michaels rose to fame in the mid-’80s as the frontman of the iconic rock band Poison, and is bringing his solo band back to the Chicago area for the Arcada’s 100th anniversary celebration.

“I am forever grateful to get to do what I love to do, be on the road, meet great people and play music,“ Michaels said. ”I’m as excited today as the day I started. I treat it with the excitement of my first time, because it could be the last time. It’s that moment, hitting the stage, where the chemistry is just awesome.”

Fans can expect to hear Poison’s biggest hits like “Nothing But a Good Time,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Fallen Angel,” “Talk Dirty to Me” and more.

The show will feature special guests the Metal Pedal Party Band.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Night Ranger will perform at the Arcada Theatre Feb. 21, 2026. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment)

Night Ranger – Saturday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.

Night Ranger will rock the Arcada stage, performing some of the most iconic songs from the ‘80s. The band has sold more than 17 millions albums worldwide with massive rock hits “Sister Christian,” “(You Can Still) Rock In America,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me” and “When You Close Your Eyes.” Night Ranger epitomized the arena rock sound and style, which continues in their shows today. Night Ranger is Jack Blades (bass, vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals), Brad Gillis (lead & rhythm guitars), Eric Levy (keyboards) and Keri Kelli (lead & rhythm guitars).

Tickets start at $67 and can be purchased here.

In addition to these national artists, the Arcada will have a number of tribute shows, including The Docksiders – Yacht Rock Experience on Jan. 22, Pink Floyd Night with Echoes of Pompeii on Jan. 23, Always Olivia: A Tribute to Olivia Newton John on Jan. 25, Adrenalize – The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience on Jan. 31, Hugo: The Ultimate Journey Tribute on Feb. 7 and Marrakesh Express: A Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Experience on Feb. 15, All You Need is George: A Tribute to George Harrison on Feb. 28.

For more information and a complete lineup of events, visit arcadalive.com.