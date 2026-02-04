5 things to do in McHenry County: Search for bald eagles, live music, live comedy and Galentine’s Night Out

- Desert Rock: A Tribute to Southern California Music of the ‘60s & ‘70s (Crystal Lake): Raue Center for the Arts will host this tribute to music of the ‘60s and ‘70s in southern California at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6. Tickets start at $43. Visit rauecenter.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Live comedy from Lucas Bohn (Woodstock): The Woodstock Opera House presents “Lucas Bohn: Lesson Plans to Late Night” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6. Bohn is a former teacher turned comedian. Tickets start at $25. Visit the Woodstock Opera House’s website for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Galentine’s: The Ultimate Girls Night Out @ The Quarry (Crystal Lake): Bring your best girlfriends and enjoy a night out at The Quarry Cable Park & Grill in Crystal Lake. The fun begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. Enjoy dancing, cocktails, shopping and plenty of fun. This is for adults 21 and over. Tickets are $10. Visit thequarrycablepark.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Search for Eagles (several locations): The McHenry County Conservation District will have scopes and binoculars at McHenry and Algonquin dams, Carpenter Park in Carpentersville and at the Williams Bay boat launch on Lake Geneva in Wisconsin to search for bald eagles. McHenry County Conservation District will also host a guided hike at Prairieview Education Center to look for eagles by the Fox River at that site. Visit mccdistrict.org for more information.
- Indoor Farmers Market at The Dole (Crystal Lake): Support local vendors at this indoor winter market at The Dole in Crystal Lake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb, 8. The Market+ Bar will be serving drinks, while guests can enjoy breakfast, brunch or lunch options from food vendors. Visit farmersmarketatthedole.org for more information.
The Scene