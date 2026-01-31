St. Charles Library program explores the secrets of the wine world

Sommelier Timothy Campbell will present “Secrets of the Wine World” Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at the St. Charles Public Library. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Public Library )

Join Sommelier Timothy Campbell at the St. Charles Public Library for a fun and fact-filled exploration of the history of wine and recent changes in the world of wine.

“Secrets of the Wine World” is Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. in the Huntley Community Room. Everyone from serious tasters to casual drinkers will walk away with a new appreciation for what is happening in today’s dynamic wine world. This is a lecture only and no samples will be served.

According to a news release from the library, this program explores wine from its history and role as a medicinal remedy, then moves into how grapes are grown and why soil composition matters.

Attendees will learn about winemaking techniques and styles, from classic regions to emerging hotspots, and discover the rise of artisanal producers alongside natural, biodynamic, organic and even orange wines. The program also covers how to identify common wine faults, how to pair wine with any type of food and how climate change and globalization are influencing today’s wine industry.

Campbell is an adjunct faculty member at the College of DuPage where he teaches Introduction to Wine and Beverage Management, as well as art, writing and photography classes. He is a Certified Sherry Wine Specialist and holds the Level 3 Award in Wines from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust while currently working toward earning the WSET diploma.

To register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One S. Sixth Ave. in St. Charles.