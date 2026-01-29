Experience the golden era of California music at Raue Center with ‘Desert Rock’

Desert Rock, a SoundTracks of a Generation production, will perform at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

Desert Rock, a SoundTracks of a Generation production, will perform at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6.

This unforgettable concert event pays tribute to the iconic Southern California sound of the late 1960s and 1970s, blending folk, rock and country into what became known as “California Country Rock.”

“The music being celebrated in the upcoming Desert Rock show is of amazing craftsmanship,” Richard Kuranda, CEO and Artistic Director of Raue Center said in a news release. “The artists, drawn from some of Chicago’s finest bands, form a tight ensemble that recreates the music David Geffen championed.”

Audiences will be transported back to Laurel Canyon and Joshua Tree, where artists like Linda Ronstadt, The Eagles, Jackson Browne, Joni Mitchell, Tom Waits, Warren Zevon, and JD Souther shaped a new sound that swept across America.

The evening opens with favorites from The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Neil Young and Loggins & Messina, then moves into the rich catalog of Asylum Records artists and the celebrated trio of Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton. The night will close with a rousing Eagles farewell anthem.

“We’re thrilled to present another exciting Live Concert Rockumentary,” producer Doug James said in the news release. “With a compelling narrative and fresh multimedia show, Desert Rock offers two hours of music history from three American genres that became one. It’s a faithful recreation of the California Country Rock sound we call… Desert Rock.”

Tickets start at $43 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.