5 Things to Do: Windy City Dueling Pianos in Dixon, live music, open mic night and more this weekend

- Windy City Dueling Pianos (Dixon): The high-energy, interactive Windy City Dueling Pianos will be at The Dixon Historic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. Audiences will love the show with music battles, singalongs and humor sprinkled in. Tickets start at $20. Click here for more information.
- 21st Regional Survey of Art (Dixon): The Next Picture Show in Dixon’s annual exhibit, 21st Regional Survey of Art, runs through Feb. 14. This exhibit highlights the work from local artists in a variety of media. Click here for information.
- Live at the Museum with Marques Morel (Savanna): Marques Morel will perform Americana, folk, country and blues music live at the Savanna Museum at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30. Click here for more information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 31, at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Click here for more information.
- Open Mic Night (Sterling): The Rusty Fox Alehouse & Wine Bar in downtown Sterling will host open mic night at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29. The mic is open for musicians, poets, comedians and more. Click here for more information.
The Scene