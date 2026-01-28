5 things to do in McHenry County: Groundhog Days in Woodstock, Norge Ski Jump Tournament

- Ground Hog Days (Woodstock): The city of Woodstock will celebrate the 1993 film “Groundhog Day” with the annual Groundhog Days festival, which runs through Feb. 2. Click here for more information and full schedule of all the activities and events.
- Norge Annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament (Fox River Grove): The annual tournament is set for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove. Click here for more information and a full schedule of events.
- A Neil Diamond Story (Crystal Lake): Raue Center for the Arts presents this tribute concert to Neil Diamond at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30. Tickets start at $43. Click here for more information.
- Bon Journeyed (McHenry): The Vixen in McHenry presents Bon Journeyed, a tribute to the music of Bon Jovi and Journey, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. Click here for more information.
- 2nd Annual Wedding Wishes Expo (Lakemoor): Brides-to-be won’t want to miss this wedding expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 1 at Countryside Banquets and Conference Center. Click here for more information.
