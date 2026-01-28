5 Things to Do: Historic movie screening, live music in Kendall County

- Historical Movie Night (Oswego): The Little White School Museum will screen the 1952 film “Kansas City Confidential” at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30. Tickets are $5. Click here for more information.
- Live music from Alex Williams (Yorkville): Country musician Alex Williams will perform at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29 at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall. Click here for more information.
- Chocolate & Wine Pairing (Oswego): Fox Valley Winery will host its Valentine’s Day event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. Enjoy four chocolates perfectly paired with different wines. Sweet wine and dry wine options are available. Click here for more information.
- Live music from Whiskey Romance (Yorkville): Country music cover band Whiskey Romance will perform at Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. Click here for more information.
- American English Concert (Sandwich): Beatles tribute band American English will perform at the Sandwich Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene