5 Things to Do: Downers Grove Ice Festival, Chocolate Weekend at Morton Arboretum

Oliver Montejano, 5, sticks his head through one of the ice sculptures on display during the Downtown Downers Grove Ice Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 in Downers Grove.

Oliver Montejano, 5, sticks his head through one of the ice sculptures on display during the Downtown Downers Grove Ice Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 in Downers Grove. (Sandy Bressner)

  1. Downers Grove Ice Festival: Visit downtown Downers Grove Jan. 30-Feb. 1 for the annual Ice Festival. Live carving demonstrations happen Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Main and Curtiss and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Main Street Train Station. Click here for more information.
  2. Chocolate Weekend (Lisle): Morton Arboretum will host its popular Chocolate Weekend Saturday, Jan. 31 and Sunday, Feb. 1. Sample sweet treats and other goodies from local vendors. Click here for more information.
  3. Brews & Yoga (Downers Grove): Alter Brewing in Downers Grove will host Brews & Yoga at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. Enjoy a one-hour yoga class, followed by a beer. Click here for more information.
  4. Plain White T’s (Villa Park): Encore Center for the Performing Arts presents an intimate concert with the multi-platinum band Plain White T’s (who are from Village Park) at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30 at Willowbrook High School. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. Naperville Restaurant Week (Naperville): Naperville’s Restaurant Week continues this weekend. Dine at any of the participating restaurants for special menus and discounts. Click here for more information.
