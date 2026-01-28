5 Things to Do: Downers Grove Ice Festival, Chocolate Weekend at Morton Arboretum

- Downers Grove Ice Festival: Visit downtown Downers Grove Jan. 30-Feb. 1 for the annual Ice Festival. Live carving demonstrations happen Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Main and Curtiss and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Main Street Train Station. Click here for more information.
- Chocolate Weekend (Lisle): Morton Arboretum will host its popular Chocolate Weekend Saturday, Jan. 31 and Sunday, Feb. 1. Sample sweet treats and other goodies from local vendors. Click here for more information.
- Brews & Yoga (Downers Grove): Alter Brewing in Downers Grove will host Brews & Yoga at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. Enjoy a one-hour yoga class, followed by a beer. Click here for more information.
- Plain White T’s (Villa Park): Encore Center for the Performing Arts presents an intimate concert with the multi-platinum band Plain White T’s (who are from Village Park) at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30 at Willowbrook High School. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Naperville Restaurant Week (Naperville): Naperville’s Restaurant Week continues this weekend. Dine at any of the participating restaurants for special menus and discounts. Click here for more information.
