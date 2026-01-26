Neil Diamond, Eagles tributes among headliners this winter at the Egyptian Theatre

EagleMania will perform at The Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. Feb 13.

It may be cold outside, but the stage at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb is heating up in February.

The winter calendar is packed with “can’t miss” performances, featuring rock tributes, live jazz and a family-friendly musical.

Jazz at the Egyptian – Feb. 7

It’s an evening of swinging jazz music with the best local ensembles. The ninth annual event will feature performances by Jazz in Progress, the DeKalb High School Jazz Ensemble, the Sycamore High School Jazz Ensemble and the NIU Jazz Orchestra. Tickets are $22 for adults, $15.50 for students and seniors, and $11 for children 12 and younger.

“Dog Man: The Musical” – Feb. 12

This musical is based on the bestselling series by Dav Pilkey, offering hilarious and heartwarming stories of Dog Man, who has the head of a dog and the body of a police officer, loves to fight crime and chews on the furniture. This show is appropriate for ages 6 and older. Tickets start at $43.

EagleMania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band – Feb. 13

EagleMania will channel the legendary rock band the Eagles with its five-part harmony, guitar work and ability to emulate the distinct sound of the Eagles. Audiences will hear the Eagles’ greatest hits, as well as solo hits from Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Glenn Frey. Tickets start at $45.

So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience starring Robert Neary – Feb. 14

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the timeless music of Neil Diamond. Robert Neary will perform 24 of Diamond’s biggest hits in the two-hour show that also will include stories and trivia about Diamond’s life. Tickets start at $44.

For more information about these shows or to purchase tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org.