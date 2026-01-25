Las Vegas sensation Annika Starr brings ‘The Ultimate Cher Show’ to Raue Center in February

Las Vegas headliner Annika Starr will bring her critically acclaimed tribute, “The Ultimate Cher Show,” to Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

Las Vegas headliner Annika Starr will bring her critically acclaimed tribute, “The Ultimate Cher Show,” to Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. Feb. 7.

Get ready for a dazzling night of music, glamour, and powerhouse vocals as Starr pays tribute to one of the most iconic performers in pop culture history, according to a news release from Raue Center.

With breathtaking costume changes, spot-on charisma and stunning renditions of Cher’s greatest hits, Starr delivers a full-scale production.

Starr has been featured on national TV’s “Clash of the Cover Bands,” entertained a U.S. president, toured with the Legends Tour and has captivated audiences around the world with her show-stopping voice and magnetic stage presence. Her meticulous attention to detail and deep respect for Cher’s artistry make “The Ultimate Cher Show” a must-see experience for fans of all ages, according to the release.

Audiences can expect to hear timeless classics like “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves,” “Strong Enough” and the chart-topping “Believe,” all delivered with the glitz, humor and heart that have defined Cher’s legendary career.

Tickets start at $63 and can be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.