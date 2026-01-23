New Philharmonic opens 2026 with ‘Broadway Through the Years’ at McAninch Arts Center

The New Philharmonic performs at the McAninch Arts Center. (Photo by Venu Bhetanabhotla)

New Philharmonic, the professional orchestra in residence at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage will open 2026 with “Broadway Through the Years” Saturday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 1 at 1 and 5 p.m.

Featured guest artists include Alisa Jordheim (soprano), Kate Tombaugh (mezzo-soprano), Lorenzo Parnell (tenor), Jonathan Wilson (baritone) and the 60-voice Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus.

A free MAC Chat will precede each concert one hour prior to concert start time.

“We’ve assembled a grand selection of the greatest hits from Broadway and a world-class roster of guest artists guaranteed to lure audiences from near and far to join us at the MAC,” Maestro Kirk Muspratt said in a news release. “Past Broadway concerts have repeatedly sold out so this year we added a third performance to meet the demand.”

The program opens by celebrating some of the most beloved moments in musical theater. The first half journeys through the golden age and beyond, beginning with the rousing title song from Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” and the gentle beauty of “Edelweiss” from the duo’s “The Sound of Music.”

Audiences will then hear Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart’s timeless “My Funny Valentine” from “Babes in Arms,” followed by the playful charm of the team’s “Honey Bun” from “South Pacific.”

The spirit of classic Broadway continues with the title song from Jerry Herman’s “Hello, Dolly!,” Jule Styne’s tender “Long Before I Knew You” from “Bells Are Ringing” and Meredith Willson’s high-energy “Ya Got Trouble” from “The Music Man.” The first half concludes with a nod to more contemporary favorites, featuring the exuberant title song from “Mamma Mia” by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and Marvin Hamlisch’s stirring “One” from “A Chorus Line.”

After intermission, the program turns to some of musical theater’s most emotionally powerful works. The second half opens with John Kander’s reflective “Maybe This Time” from “Cabaret,” followed by Stephen Sondheim’s haunting “Johanna” from “Sweeney Todd” and the poignant “Children Will Listen” from “Into the Woods.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sweeping melodies are next, with “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from “Evita” and the romantic duet “All I Ask of You” from “The Phantom of the Opera.” The evening culminates in a moving finale with Bob Krogstad’s arrangement of “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Misérables,” composed by Claude-Michel Schönberg.

Tthe McAninch Arts Center is located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage.

Saturday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 1 at 1 and 5 p.m.

Tickets are $63. $10 tickets available for youth with ID. For tickets visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630-942-4000. The McAninch Box Office is open Tuesday – Saturday, noon – 6 p.m. and two hours prior to performance. Holiday hours may vary.