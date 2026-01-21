KARA Youth Chorus and Orchestra from South Korea to perform at Huntley church

The KARA Youth Chorus and Orchestra from Suwon, South Korea, will conclude its second Vision Trip tour at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church in Huntley at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 8. (Photo provided by Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church)

The KARA Youth Chorus and Orchestra from Suwon, South Korea, will conclude its second Vision Trip tour at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church in Huntley at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 8.

The public is invited to attend this free performance. No tickets are required and freewill donations will be accepted.

The group, comprised of more than 70 members ranging from 6 years old through high school, is affiliated with Suwon First Church. KARA is widely praised for their high quality musicianship, energy and collective enjoyment of which they joyfully portray in their performances, according to a news release.

Jinhwa Oh has been the principal conductor and music director of KARA Youth Chorus and Orchestra since 2012.

The KARA Youth Chorus and Orchestra has won numerous prizes and awards, including the National Sunday School Federation prize. The choir performs yearly more than 50 times, including many church concerts, featured performances at various churches and festivals.

Visit the church website at shepherdoftheprairie.com for further information or email at artistseries@sotpmail.com.

Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church is located at 10805 Main St. in Huntley.