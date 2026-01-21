5 Things to Do: Premier Card Show, Naperville Restaurant Week and more this weekend

- Premier Card Show (Wheaton): The DuPage County Fairgrounds will host the Premier Card Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24. Check out collectible sports cards, Pokemon cards and more. Admission is $5, 12 and under are free. Click here for more information.
- Comedian Paula Poundstone (Glen Ellyn): Comedian Paula Poundstone will perform at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24. Tickets start at $40. Click here for more information.
- Naperville Restaurant Week (Naperville): Enjoy special prices and menus at participating businesses during Naperville Restaurant Week, Jan. 23-Feb. 8. Click here for more information and a list of restaurants.
- Dynamic Duo of the ‘60s (Lombard): Chicago-based duo Zachary Stevenson and Kieran McCabe will perform hits by the Everly brothers, Simon & Garfunkel, Lennon & McCartney and more at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24 at Maple Street Chapel in Lombard. Tickets are $20. Click here for more information.
- “The Voice That Rocked America: The Dick Biondi Story” film screening (St. Charles): Moonlight Theatre in downtown St. Charles will screen this documentary about legendary Chicago radio personality. The film will be shown at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25. Tickets are $25, and a full bar and food menu will be available. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
