5 Things to Do: Live comedy in Yorkville & Sandwich this weekend

- Stand Up Comedy (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville presents an evening of stand up comedy at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24. Tickets are $25. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Bad Momz of Comedy (Sandwich): The Sandwich Opera House will host Bad Momz of Comedy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24. Tickets start at $29. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Yoga & Coffee (Oswego): Enjoy a 50-minute yoga class before relaxing with coffee at Oak + Bean. The class begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, and will be held at Oak + Bean. This is for ages 13 and up. The cost is $20 for Oswego residents, $25 for nonresidents. Click here for more information.
- Sing Along Sunday Brunch (Yorkville): The Vault in Yorkville will host an ‘80s-themed Sing Along Sunday Brunch at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 25. Reservations are required. Click here for more information.
- Junior Dragstrip Days (Oswego): The Little White School Museum will host this event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25. Kids can create a miniature race car and race it on the track. The cost is $12 per racer for Oswego residents, $15 for nonresidents. Click here for more information.
The Scene