5 Things to Do in McHenry County: Duran Duran, Soundgarden, Chris Stapleton tribute shows this weekend

- Rio: A Tribute to Duran Duran (Crystal Lake): Raue Center for the Arts will host this tribute concert to one of the biggest bands from the ‘80s at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23. Tickets start at $43. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Tribute shows at The Vixen (McHenry): The Vixen in McHenry will host two tribute concerts this weekend. Superunknown, a tribute to Soundgarden, and Rooster, a tribute to Alice in Chains, will play Friday. Jan. 23. Tennessee Whiskey, a tribute to Chris Stapleton, will perform Saturday, Jan. 24. Click here for more information.
- Open Mic Night (Woodstock): Stage Left at the Woodstock Opera House will host Open Mic Night 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23. Twelve spots are available for poets, songwriters, storytellers and more. Click here for more information or to sign up.
- McHenry County Wedding Expo (Crystal Lake): Brides-to-be won’t want to miss the free wedding expo from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25 at the McHenry County College Conference Center. Meet the area’s best wedding professionals, including florists, bakers, DJs, photographers, beauty services and more. Click here for more information.
- Open Air Farmers Market+ at The Dole (Crystal Lake): Shop for local produce, artisanal foods, and handmade crafts indoors at the historic Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25. Click here for more information.
The Scene