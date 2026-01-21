Shaw Local

5 Things to Do in McHenry County: Duran Duran, Soundgarden, Chris Stapleton tribute shows this weekend

  1. Rio: A Tribute to Duran Duran (Crystal Lake): Raue Center for the Arts will host this tribute concert to one of the biggest bands from the ‘80s at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23. Tickets start at $43. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. Tribute shows at The Vixen (McHenry): The Vixen in McHenry will host two tribute concerts this weekend. Superunknown, a tribute to Soundgarden, and Rooster, a tribute to Alice in Chains, will play Friday. Jan. 23. Tennessee Whiskey, a tribute to Chris Stapleton, will perform Saturday, Jan. 24. Click here for more information.
  3. Open Mic Night (Woodstock): Stage Left at the Woodstock Opera House will host Open Mic Night 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23. Twelve spots are available for poets, songwriters, storytellers and more. Click here for more information or to sign up.
  4. McHenry County Wedding Expo (Crystal Lake): Brides-to-be won’t want to miss the free wedding expo from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25 at the McHenry County College Conference Center. Meet the area’s best wedding professionals, including florists, bakers, DJs, photographers, beauty services and more. Click here for more information.
  5. Open Air Farmers Market+ at The Dole (Crystal Lake): Shop for local produce, artisanal foods, and handmade crafts indoors at the historic Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25. Click here for more information.
