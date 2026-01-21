5 Things to Do: Hops at the Fox Beer Festival this weekend in the Sauk Valley

- Hops at the Fox Beer Festival (Sterling): The Rusty Fox Alehouse & Wine Bar will host its fourth annual Hops at the Fox Beer Festival from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24. Guests can sample more than 75 unique and rare beers. Click here for more information.
- Karaoke at Mad Water Saloon (Dixon): Sing your heart out with Mighty Mouth Karaoke at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23 at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Country Line Dancing (Dixon): Try your hand at country line dancing at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon on Monday, Jan. 26 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Intermediate and advanced lessons are offered from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by open dancing for all skill levels from 6-8:30 p.m. The cost is $2 per person. Visit Mad Water Saloon’s Facebook page for more information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 24, at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Click here for more information.
- Windy City Dueling Pianos (Dixon): The Dixon Historic Theatre will kick off 2026 with a performance by Windy City Dueling Pianos at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. Ticket prices start at $20. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene