5 Things to Do: Chicago Home Show in St. Charles, Pink Floyd night and more in Kane County

- Pink Floyd Night with Echoes of Pompeii (St. Charles): The Arcada Theatre will host this tribute concert to Pink Floyd with the band Echoes of Pompeii at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23. Tickets start at $33. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Chicago Home Show (St. Charles): The Kane County Fairgrounds will host the Chicago Home Show Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Click here for more information.
- Geneva Commons Wellness Fair (Geneva): Geneva Commons will host a free wellness fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24. Explore a variety of health and wellness services, including massage, beauty, exercise, yoga and more. Click here for more information.
- Frosty Fest (Aurora): The Fox Valley Park District will host the annual Frosty Fest from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24 at Red Oak Nature Center. Enjoy a storybook hike where you can read a story with a frosty theme or follow the illuminated “Northern Lights” trail before finishing with a hot cup of cocoa at the campfire. Click here for more information.
- The Boy Band Night (Geneva): Evenflow will host a tribute to the most popular boy bands in music at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23. The Boy Band Band recreates the energy, moves and music of bands like Backstreet Boys, One Direction, Jonas Brothers and more. Tickets are $17.50. Click here for more information.
Events | The Scene