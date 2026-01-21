5 Things to Do: Bad Momz of Comedy, Fire & Ice Festival this weekend in DeKalb County

- Bad Momz of Comedy (Sandwich): The Sandwich Opera House will host Bad Momz of Comedy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24. Tickets start at $29. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Fire & Ice Festival (Sycamore): The Sycamore Community Center will host this annual event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24. In addition to fun activities for the whole family, the festival will have a chili cook-off. Tasting tickets are $10 but festival admission is free. Click here for more information.
- John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party (DeKalb): Dance to the music of ‘50s artists like Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper at this tribute concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Beatles Singalong (DeKalb): Beatles fans won’t want to miss this free singalong at the DeKalb Public Library at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24. Lyrics, trivia and beverages will be included at the event. Click here for more information.
- Catch the classic movie “Thunderball” (DeKalb): The Egyptian Theatre will show the 1965 movie “Thunderball” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27 as part of the “Countdown to the Oscars” film series. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students. Click here for more information.
The Scene