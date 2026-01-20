Singer-songwriter Dennis Warner to perform at DeKalb Public Library Jan. 24

Internationally touring singer-songwriter Dennis Warner will perform a free concert at the DeKalb Public Library at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24. (Tammy Anhalt-Warner)

According to a news release, Warner’s music had brought him to all 50 states and beyond, earning him global recognition and a reputation for being an outstanding entertainer in the singer-songwriter genre.

Warner’s concerts blend serious, thought-provoking songs with lighter, uptempo material. Warner is known for bringing the audience into the performance with laughter and even a couple of sing-alongs.

He is looking forward to his return to DeKalb, where he performed to a large audience in 2024.

“I remember a great show, with a warm, loving and engaged crowd. I can’t wait to sing there again,” Warner said in the news release.

For more information, visit the DeKalb Public Library’s website or call 815-756-9568.

Visit Dennis Warner’s website at warnersongs.com.