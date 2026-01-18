Shaw Local

The Scene

Sycamore’s Fire & Ice Fest, chili cook-off return Jan. 24

The Sycamore Park District will hold its second annual Fire and Ice Festival on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Sycamore Park District's annual Fire and Ice Festival is Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Sycamore Park District. )

By Aimee Barrows

Chase those winter blues away at the Sycamore Park District’s Fire & Ice Fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Community Center.

This free, family-friendly event offers several fun activities, as well as a chili cook-off. The entry fee and tasting tickets for the cook-off are $10. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third from a panel of judges, as well as the People’s Choice Award and Most Festive Table Award.

Michelle Donahoe and her husband Jeff Donahoe of the DeKalb County History Center pose for a photo after winning the People's Choice award during the chili cook-off at the Sycamore Park District's Fire and Ice Festival held at the Sycamore Park District Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Michelle Donahoe and her husband Jeff Donahoe of the DeKalb County History Center pose for a photo after winning the People's Choice award during the chili cook-off at the Sycamore Park District's Fire and Ice Festival held at the Sycamore Park District Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (David Toney)

Additional events will include a glass blowing demonstration, a Mad Science show, balloon art, ice cream sundaes and more.

Visit sycparks.org/fire-ice-festival-and-chili-cook-off for more information.

Aimee Barrows is the editor of The Scene, Shaw Local News Network's entertainment section. The Scene is your go-to destination for all things fun in Northern Illinois. Prior to The Scene, Aimee was the editor of the Kane County Chronicle for five years, and a freelance reporter for Shaw Media for four years.