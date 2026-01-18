Sycamore’s Fire & Ice Fest, chili cook-off return Jan. 24

Chase those winter blues away at the Sycamore Park District’s Fire & Ice Fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Community Center.

This free, family-friendly event offers several fun activities, as well as a chili cook-off. The entry fee and tasting tickets for the cook-off are $10. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third from a panel of judges, as well as the People’s Choice Award and Most Festive Table Award.

Michelle Donahoe and her husband Jeff Donahoe of the DeKalb County History Center pose for a photo after winning the People's Choice award during the chili cook-off at the Sycamore Park District's Fire and Ice Festival held at the Sycamore Park District Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (David Toney)

Additional events will include a glass blowing demonstration, a Mad Science show, balloon art, ice cream sundaes and more.

Visit sycparks.org/fire-ice-festival-and-chili-cook-off for more information.