5 Things to Do: ‘Phantom in Concert’ in Naperville, ‘Illuminated Concerts’ in Glen Ellyn

- “Illuminated” Concerts (Glen Ellyn): On Saturday, Jan. 17, the First Congregational Church in Glen Ellyn will host two unique concerts: a Beatles tribute at 5 p.m. and a “Bridgerton-inspired” session at 7:30 p.m., set against a stunning illuminated backdrop. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Phantom in Concert” (Naperville): BrightSide Theatre in Naperville presents “Phantom in Concert,” a musical based on Gaston Leroux’s novel “The Phantom of the Opera." This is the final weekend. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Opera MainStage (Wheaton): Wheaton College presents “A Sip of Elixir” and “HMS Petit Four,” abridged, accessible versions of classic operas, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14-17 at the Armerding Center for Music and the Arts. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Ice Skating on The Rink at Block 59 (Naperville): Lace up your skates for the last weekend of the season at Block 59’s outdoor ice rink. The rink is open daily through Sunday, Jan. 18. Prices are $14 for adults and $12 for kids 12 and under. Block 59 is located at 404 Route 59. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets online.
- Winter Wonderland (Oak Brook): This free, family-friendly event is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 17 at the Lake View Nature Center in Oak Brook. Activities include sled dog meet and greets, ice experiments, campfire for roasting marshmallows, scavenger hunt and winter-themed games and crafts. Click here for more information.
The Scene