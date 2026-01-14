5 Things to Do in the Sauk Valley: Dixon Poetry Night, live music at Mad Water Saloon this weekend

- Sheez-It (Dixon): The all-female rock band will perform at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17. Visit Mad Water Saloon’s Facebook page for more information.
- Dixon Poetry Night (Dixon): The Next Picture Show in Dixon will host a poetry night that is open to the public, from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16. Guests can enjoy a fun evening of poetry, by listening and/or sharing. Click here for more information.
- Karaoke at Mad Water Saloon (Dixon): Sing your heart out with Mighty Mouth Karaoke at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16 at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Country Line Dancing (Dixon): Try your hand at country line dancing at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon on Monday, Jan. 19 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Intermediate and advanced lessons are offered from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by open dancing for all skill levels from 6-8:30 p.m. The cost is $2 per person. Visit Mad Water Saloon’s Facebook page for more information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 17 at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Click here for more information.
The Scene