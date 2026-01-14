5 things to do in McHenry County: Greenroom Improv in Crystal Lake, magic show in Woodstock this weekend

- Freddy Jones Band (McHenry): Freddy Jones Band, a longtime national touring rock band known for their ‘90s hit “In a Daydream,” will perform at The Vixen in McHenry Friday, Jan. 16. The show begins at 7 p.m. with special guests St. Julien. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Greenroom Improv (Crystal Lake): Laugh along with this fast-paced, audience-driven improvisation show at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. The comedy begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Chris Funk: Redefining Wonder (Woodstock): Illusionist Chris Funk brings his show “Redefining Wonder” to the Woodstock Opera House at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17. The show will feature magic, music and multimedia experiences. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Sip, Stretch, and Yoga: Where Science Meets the Mat (Crystal Lake): McHenry County College presents this social and wellness event from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17. The event, which is open to adults 21 and over, will blend a yoga class with a live anatomy demonstration, as well as mimosas, mocktails and brunch bites. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Free admission at the Volo Museum on MLK Day (Volo): The Volo Museum will offer free admission for kids 12 and under on MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 19. Families can explore all the museum’s exciting exhibits, including Jurassic Gardens. Tickets will be required for guests ages 13 and older. Click here for more information.
The Scene