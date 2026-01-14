5 Things to Do: Hairbangers Ball in St. Charles, Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular in Aurora this weekend

- Hairbangers Ball (St. Charles): Rock out to the biggest hits from the ‘80s sunset strip scene with music from Bon Jovi, Motley Crue, Guns N’ Roses and more, courtesy of tribute band Hairbangers Ball. The show starts at 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 16 at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Live comedy from Luis J. Gomez (Batavia): Comedian Luis J. Gomez will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Jan. 15-17. He is not only a comedian, but a podcaster, producer and writer from New York City. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- ARRA concert (Geneva): Classic rock band ARRA will perform at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16 at Evenflow in downtown Geneva. This show is for adults 21 and over. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular (Aurora): The Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17. Enjoy an era by era tribute to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- YYNOT A Tribute to Rush (St. Charles): YYNOT, a tribute to Canadian progressive rock band Rush, will perform at 8 p.m Saturday, Jan. 17 at the Arcada Theatre. Tickets start at $33. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
